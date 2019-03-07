Skip to main content
The MIT Press
Cambridge, Massachusetts
London, England
Tributes to Noam Chomsky on the occasion of his 90th birthday
Sam Alxatib
Stephen R. Anderson
Joseph E. Aoun
President, Northeastern University
Sergey Avrutin
PhD BCS ’94; Professor of Comparative Psycholinguistics Utrecht University, The Netherlands
Judy Baek
Mark Baker
Jessie Little Doe Baird
Pilar Pereira Barbosa
İsa Kerem Bayırlı
Bob Berwick
Revolutionary New Ideas Appear Infrequently
Thomas Bever
Spoken introduction to Noam for a general audience about to view a film about him
Eulàlia Bonet
Hagit Borer
Denis Bouchard
John Bowers
Aftermath
Amy Brand
Alex Byrne
Head, Department of Linguistics and Philosophy
David Caplan
PhD, Linguistics, MIT, 1971
Andrew Carnie
Lisa Cheng
Hyesun Cho
Class of 2010; Dankook University, South Korea
Chris Collins
NYU | A Study of Happy Birthday in Honor of Noam Chomsky on his 90th Birthday
Aniko Csirmaz
Peter W. Culicover
To Noam
Michel DeGraff
Noam Chomsky, Universal Grammar, and universal liberation through linguistics and education
Ray C. Dougherty
Department of Linguistics, New York University
Paul Elbourne
Nigel Fabb
Ann Farmer
Thomas Ferguson
James L. Fidelholtz
Robert Fiengo
Tribute on the occasion of the celebration of Noam Chomsky’s ninetieth birthday, April 2019
Susan Fischer
CUNY Graduate Center; Emerita, Rochester Institute of Technology
Suzanne Flynn
Janet Fodor
Danny Fox
Bruce Fraser
Naoki Fukui
Sophia University, Tokyo | Celebrating Noam Chomsky’s 90th Birthday
Marc B. Garnick
Irene Gendzier
Iain Giblin
John Goldsmith
Isaac Gould
Martina Gracanin Yuksek
Martin Hackl
Isabelle Haik
Daniel Harbour
Heidi Harley
Jim and Florence Harris
Marc Hauser
Ken Hiraiwa
C.-T. James Huang
Sarah Hulsey
Personal tribute to Noam Chomsky
Ray Jackendoff
Lyle Jenkins
A lesson in life from Noam
Kyle Johnson
Louis Kampf
Richard Kayne
Judy Kegl
Meltem Kelepir
Michael Kenstowicz
Samuel Jay Keyser
On the Occasion of Noam Chomsky’s 90th Birthday Celebration at MIT
Assaf Kfoury
First Encounter with Noam Chomsky
Philip S. Khoury
For Noam Chomsky at 90
Peter Kipka
Hadas Kotek
Tony Kroch
Department of Linguistics, University of Pennsylvania
Itziar Laka
Idan Landau
D. Terence Langendoen
Will Leben
Harry Leder
PhD, Class of ’91
Andrea Leszek
Barbara Lust
Tribute to Noam Chomsky on the Occasion of His 90th Birthday
M. Rita Manzini
Alec Marantz
Joan Mascaró
Diane Massam
Robert May
For Noam
Martha McGinnis
Reflection
Jillian Louise Mills
To Noam Chomsky, Professor of Linguistics, and Humanity
Gary Milsark
Seth A. Minkoff
Shigeru Miyagawa
To Noam, On His 90th Birthday
Kumiko Murasugi
Rolf Noyer
MIT PhD in Linguistics, 1992
Wayne O’Neil
Professor of Linguistics, MIT
Toshifusa Oka
David Pesetsky
Department of Linguistics and Philosophy, MIT
Douglas Pulleyblank
Agustín Rayo
Luigi Rizzi
Anne Rochette
Haj Ross
Denton, Texas
Susan Rothstein
Kenneth Safir
Tribute to Noam on his 90th birthday
Mamoru Saito
Vaijayanthi (VJ) Sarma
Sanford Schane
PhD, MIT 1965; Professor Emeritus, University of California, San Diego
Barry Schein
A personal tribute in honor of Noam Chomsky’s 90th birthday
Dorothy Siegel
Jane Simpson
William Snyder
Hooi-Ling Soh
Hyon Sook Choe
Dominique Sportiche
Pour Le Chom
Donca Steriade
Bev Stohl
Lost and Found at Stata
Luciana Raccanello Storto
Adam Szczegielniak
John Tirman
Theresa A. Tobin
Lisa Travis
Tue Trinh
Wei-Tien Dylan Tsai
Tribute for Noam’s 90th
Sigal Uziel-Karl
Tom Wasow
Akira Watanabe
University of Tokyo | Keep Thinking
Kenneth Wexler
Deirdre Wilson
Tribute to Noam Chomsky
Moira Yip
Maria Luisa Zubizarreta
Department of Linguistics, University of Southern California
Remarks on Noam
