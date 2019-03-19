Skip to main content
Published on Apr 19, 2019

Aniko Csirmaz

Noam,

Thank you for your many, many achievements possible in linguistics, philosophy, activism, and so on. It was a great honor to study at MIT, take classes from you and meet with you on occasion. Many people I talk with know of you, of course. But everyone who comes to our home knows about you by the time they leave, since we have a Gnomsky in our backyard. My son has known about you almost all his life, because he was obviously intrigued by the small statue and wanted to know about it. I hope he will be able to appreciate your writings as well as your likeness in a few years.

Happy Birthday!

Remarks on Noam
