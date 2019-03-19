Louis Kampf

Noam and I co-taught political courses for 20 years. It was an exciting and humbling experience for me. While taking a long walk during the spring of 1964 we decided that our anti-Vietnam war activism should be brought to the classroom. Working with Noam was the most inspiring intellectual experience of my life. His example expanded my capacity to grapple with subjects I knew little of. It gave me the courage to take intellectual and political risks. Of course, I realized there was no way I could keep up with Noam. Watching the effect he had on students convinced me that the classroom could be a useful place to carry on the struggle for a more decent world. Thanks, and keep on truckin’.