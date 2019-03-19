Richard Larson

Sincere congratulations on your birthday, Noam, and sincere thanks from the generations of individuals like myself, who had the extraordinary opportunity to learn from you. I came to MIT having already earned a PhD in linguistics. In retrospect, however, my education in the field really only began at that point. During the years I was in the MIT department, I started over again from the beginning, and what clarity I did ultimately achieve was due to you and to Morris. I sometimes feel I earned a second PhD in the process. Mazel tov, and all the best!