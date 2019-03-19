Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Apr 19, 2019

Richard Larson

Published onApr 19, 2019
Richard Larson

Sincere congratulations on your birthday, Noam, and sincere thanks from the generations of individuals like myself, who had the extraordinary opportunity to learn from you. I came to MIT having already earned a PhD in linguistics. In retrospect, however, my education in the field really only began at that point. During the years I was in the MIT department, I started over again from the beginning, and what clarity I did ultimately achieve was due to you and to Morris. I sometimes feel I earned a second PhD in the process. Mazel tov, and all the best!

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Remarks on Noam
Published with