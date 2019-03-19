Martina Gracanin Yuksek

Dear Noam,

A good part of my research is devoted to examining multidominance in syntax. It all began with my dissertation “About Sharing,” which we had multiple discussions about back when I was a student at MIT. You were never very fond of the idea and we used to have lively arguments about it. I did defend my dissertation :), but wanted to use this opportunity to thank you for your concerns, your criticisms, and your scholarly advice—they made me a more careful, more rigorous and more meticulous researcher and I am grateful for that. Happy Birthday!