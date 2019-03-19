Nigel Fabb

#1 In the 1980s, before the internet, emails from the UK to the USA all went through a gateway at Rutherford Labs in England; my best story about how nothing is private comes from this time, when in an email to your secretary I complained about emails going missing about your visit to Glasgow. Next thing, I received an email from someone at Rutherford Labs, to explain what I was doing wrong. Did they read all the emails going through, or perhaps just the ones which mentioned Noam Chomsky?