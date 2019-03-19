Martha McGinnis

Reflection

When I gaze back down the path that brought me here,

In places broken, steep, and wrapped in fog,

I see the beacons scattered all throughout,

Tracing the slow trajectory of my heart.

There I ran over the crusted sand

Purely for joy to knead it underfoot;

There I clung hard to the stubborn rock,

Inched ceaselessly up and slithered back.

Drawn by love and mystery in equal measure,

Seeking forever the intricate, difficult way,

I hunted secret and unexpected truths,

Strange intimate dreams of a generative mind—

Half-expecting revelation at every moment:

Discovery, forgiveness, bliss, fulfillment, wisdom.