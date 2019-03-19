Martha McGinnis

Login to discuss
?
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Reflection
When I gaze back down the path that brought me here,
In places broken, steep, and wrapped in fog,
I see the beacons scattered all throughout,
Tracing the slow trajectory of my heart.
There I ran over the crusted sand
Purely for joy to knead it underfoot;
There I clung hard to the stubborn rock,
Inched ceaselessly up and slithered back.
Drawn by love and mystery in equal measure,
Seeking forever the intricate, difficult way,
I hunted secret and unexpected truths,
Strange intimate dreams of a generative mind—
Half-expecting revelation at every moment:
Discovery, forgiveness, bliss, fulfillment, wisdom.