Peter W. Culicover

To Noam

Noam, thank you for everything. You were kind, patient, and supportive when I was a clueless graduate student. You defended me in my dissertation defense, when I was arguing for the autonomy of syntax. (We were right!) You brought into being, and have sustained, an intellectual home in which I (and countless others) have been able to thrive. Thanks to you, I have been able to pursue my own obsessions about the nature of language and the mind, for over fifty years. I am certain that it would not have been possible otherwise. It has been such a pleasure, a gift, and a privilege, to be able to participate in this enterprise. Thank you.