PubPub Information

Creating a Profile

First, you’re going to want to click this link. But in lieu of that, you can:

Go to PubPub’s landing page. Select the Login or Signup button in the top-right corner.

Click Don’t have a PubPub account? Click to Signup

The next page will have you enter your email address. After this, simply check your email and follow the link provided. This will have you create your account.

Editing Your Profile

Click on your initials in the top-right corner and select the ‘view profile’ button next to your full name.

Here you can add or correct any of the information requested. Just remember to hit ‘Save Details’ when finished.

Please email Catherine at [email protected] when you have created your account so she can link your profile to your tribute page.

Once your profile is linked to your tribute, you can revise it and add media as you see fit.

To publish a new version of your tribute, click on “Publish merge into #public” at the top of the page.

Please watch the video below for more information: