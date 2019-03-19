Will Leben

Happy birthday to Noam Chomsky, who despite being one of the busiest and most productive people in the world is one of the most extraordinarily generous and effective teachers of our time. I’m pleased to join many others in expressing gratitude for his legendary courses and mentoring at MIT and for his vastly influential writings. His Syntactic Structures, which I studied as an undergraduate, awakened me to the promise of linguistics—the first of a long set of rewarding and life-shaping experiences I owe to him.