Hyesun Cho

Dear Professor Chomsky,

Congratulations and best wishes on your birthday! It is my great honor to write a tribute for your birthday. You are a great scholar but also what I remember from my days at MIT Linguistics as a graduate student is that you are also a kind and humble person. I remember the day when I was on the way from the library, with borrowed books in my hands. I met you in the elevator and you talked to me about borrowing books in the digital era. Happy birthday, and many more to come! Much love and warmest regards on your memorable day.