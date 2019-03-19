Jane Simpson

Thank you for a life-time of taking to the world reasoned arguments about the world and about language—arguments whose reception has been strengthened by your astonishing memory and ability to take your interlocutor’s ideas and show how they fit into your argument. And, crashing down to the individual, thank you for saying to me of a draft “Why is this interesting?” It wasn’t. Yours was a very good question, for which I remain grateful, and which I have tried to pass on.