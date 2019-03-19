William Snyder

Dear Noam,

I am deeply honored and grateful that you agreed to serve on the advisory committee for my MIT dissertation, completed in 1995. As you might recall, that was one of the first dissertations resulting from David Pesetsky and Ken Wexler’s NSF-funded, interdepartmental training program in linguistics and cognitive science. The program, and your participation in it, provided me with invaluable opportunities during my graduate training at MIT, for which I will always be thankful.