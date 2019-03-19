Dorothy Siegel

I went to see Noam several times when I was a student in the early ’70s. No matter what problem I brought to him, he’d either already thought about it and dismissed it as insignificant or could identify relevant issues much faster than I could comprehend, let alone respond to. I always felt completely wrung out after our encounters, and I remember thinking that he had a cross-indexed mind. I once mentioned all of this to Morris, who replied along the lines of, “Yes, people around here work very hard, but Noam is a different category of being.”