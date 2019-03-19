Noam,

You have impacted so many lives and careers in so many fields. What I appreciate most are those little off the cuff probes directed right to me, both linguistic and political, that made me think—sometimes for days at a time, weeks at a time, years at a time. I always came out the better for it.

All the best on your 90th birthday. Thank you for shaping the world, the field, and most of our theoretical linguistic careers. Enjoy Arizona. Seems you are already having a positive political influence. Keep us all on our toes for a long, long time.